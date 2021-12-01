Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Eagle Bancorp worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

