Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eargo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eargo by 3,108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 267,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EAR stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

