Eastern Bank Acquires 4,959 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

