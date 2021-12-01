Eastern Bank Buys 57,863 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 207,213 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 703,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 201,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

