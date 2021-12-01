Eastern Bank Has $15.53 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 244.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

