Eastern Bank Has $21.41 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

