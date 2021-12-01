Eastern Bank Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in State Street by 110.2% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after buying an additional 515,924 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5,228.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 499,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

