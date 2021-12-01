Eastern Bank Purchases 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,837.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,855.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,688.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

