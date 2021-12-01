Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.90 million and the highest is $167.60 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $615.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $713.67 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.75. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

