EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

