ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $276.44

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.44 ($3.61) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 1,149,796 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £111.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.64.

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,595 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £25,058.45 ($32,739.03).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

