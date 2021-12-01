Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick Sells 13,819 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

