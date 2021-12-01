Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic stock traded down $16.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,079. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

