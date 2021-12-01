Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,707. The company has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

