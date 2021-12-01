Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

