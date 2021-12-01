Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

