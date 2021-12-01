Ellevest Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.