Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

