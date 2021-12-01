Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.36 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

