Ellevest Inc. Invests $417,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

