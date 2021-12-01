Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,518 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

