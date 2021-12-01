Ellevest Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.