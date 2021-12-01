Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

