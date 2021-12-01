Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.