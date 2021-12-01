Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.54. 219,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,604. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 153.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.