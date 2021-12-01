Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Endava stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,604. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

