Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.