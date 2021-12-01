Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $91,161.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00027894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.