Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ENSC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

