EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $611.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,047. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $314.08 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

