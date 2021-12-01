Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

