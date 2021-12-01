Eric W. Schreck Buys 306 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 306 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

