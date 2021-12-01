ESBC (ESBC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,356.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $808,175.94 and $72,356.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

