Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,384 shares of company stock worth $69,352,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

