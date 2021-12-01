Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX remained flat at $$4.66 during trading on Tuesday. 329,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.