EveriToken (EVT) Price Hits $0.0018

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. EveriToken has a total market cap of $39,593.01 and approximately $79.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005751 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

