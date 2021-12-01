Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nevro worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NVRO stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

