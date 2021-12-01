Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 13,823 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

