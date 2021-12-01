Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.