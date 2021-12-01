Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

