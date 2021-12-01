Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,770 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,178 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

