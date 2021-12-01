Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 26.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

