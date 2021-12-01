Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 556.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

