Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2,854.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $154.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

