Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $445.60 and a 12-month high of $693.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.93 and its 200 day moving average is $610.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.