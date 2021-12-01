Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

