Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

