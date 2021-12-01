EXMO Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,763.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $93,763.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

