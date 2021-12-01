Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $413.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

