Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $204.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

